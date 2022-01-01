Food prices all over the world have risen at a record price due to the pandemic, energy crisis and disruptions in logistics. Food purchases in China also contribute to the rise in world food prices. report Izvestia citing experts.

As the Chinese authorities emphasize, the country has “absolutely no food problems.” However, analysts say, “China’s insatiable appetite for grain purchases is further reducing global supply and creating conditions for a sustained rise in food prices.”

So, according to the publication, Latin America will be the first to suffer, “where widespread inflation has led to an increase in prices for most goods, and according to the UN, tens of millions of people are malnourished.” Brazil, the United States and Canada are also noted as potential victims of the crisis.

“The accumulation of stocks in China is one of the reasons for the rise in food prices around the world,” says Akio Shibata, president of Tokyo’s Natural Resource Research Institute.