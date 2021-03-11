The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow delivered the first conviction in the case of the withdrawal of 500 billion rubles from Russia under the “Moldovan scheme”. This was announced on Thursday, March 11, by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk. Interfax…

So, the director of the treasury of the Moldovan bank Moldindconbank, Elena Platon, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with serving a sentence in a general regime colony and confiscation of property. According to the court, she was involved in the withdrawal of more than 126 billion rubles from the country in the case of Vladimir Plahotniuc, a well-known politician and businessman in Moldova. The banker pleaded guilty and entered into a pre-trial cooperation agreement.

It was established that from 2013 to 2014 she was an active member of the international criminal community, led by her brother Vyacheslav Platon and Plahotniuc. “Together with the actual owners of a number of Russian banks, Alexander Grigoriev and Oleg Kuzmin, as well as other accomplices, the accused carried out an illegal withdrawal [денежных средств] from Russia “, – clarified the representative of the department.

In the summer of 2020, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs put on the wanted list of the Moldovan politician and the mayor of the city of Balti, Renato Usatii. The agency charged him in absentia with committing crimes under part 2 of article 210 (“Participation in a criminal community”) and part 3 of article 193.1 (“performance of currency transactions on fake documents”) of the Criminal Code of Russia.

The investigation considers the politician to be a member of the international criminal community, which in 2013-2014 illegally withdrew more than 500 billion rubles from Russia through the Moldovan bank Moldindconbank.