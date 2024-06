The European Commission today authorized the first vaccine against Chikungunya virus, disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. The Ixchiq vaccine, produced by Valneva, is intended for people at least 18 years of age. Chikungunya is not endemic in the EU, but climate change has caused an increase in the presence of mosquitoes potential vectors of the virus, in particular Aedes Albopictus and Aedes Aegypti.