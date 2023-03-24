Utah is going to be the first US state to drastically limit the use of TikTok and Instagram by children and young people. Minors are prohibited from accessing these apps without explicit permission from their parents or guardians. Governor Spence J. Cox signed a law to that effect on Thursday.
Earlier this month, the Utah legislature passed the measure despite opposition from the tech industry and civil rights experts, writes The New York Times.
It is the first state law in America to prohibit the use of social media by anyone under the age of 18 without the explicit consent of parents or guardians. The new measure also ensures that parents in Utah can access posts, messages and replies from their children. Additionally, minors will not be able to access their social media accounts from 10:30am to 6:30pm, this will become a default setting that only a parent or guardian can change.
Governor Cox also signed a second bill on Thursday that would ban social media companies from using features or design techniques that could cause a minor to develop an “addiction” to their online platforms. The Utah measures come at a time of heightened public concern about powerful social media algorithms that could entice young people to spend hours online.
Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#state #ban #children #TikTok #Insta #parents #permission
Leave a Reply