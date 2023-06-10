The US Department of Justice announced on Friday (9) that former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) was indicted on 37 counts in the case of confidential documents he allegedly took to Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Palm Beach (east coast of Florida), after leaving the presidency.

Of the 37 charges, 31 are for willful withholding of national defense information, and the rest for conspiracy to obstruct justice; document or record retention; corrupt concealment of document or record; document concealment in a federal investigation; planning to hide crimes; and make false statements and representations.

According to the Reuters agency, the retained documents would include sensitive military secrets, such as information about the American nuclear program, potential domestic vulnerabilities in the event of an attack on the country and evidence of another country’s support for terrorism.

According to prosecutors, the documents were from the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Security Agency and other American intelligence agencies.

Also according to the indictment, Trump would have conspired with a former aide, Walt Nauta, to withhold and hide confidential documents. Nauta was indicted on six counts. The former president is due to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday (13).

The Trump campaign on Friday accused Special Counsel Jack Smith of having a “sordid record of attacking conservatives”.

The group Make America Great Again (Maga) released a list of Smith’s alleged attacks on Republicans, using quotes from conservative media journalists and politicians such as Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

That charge, the first for federal crimes against a former US president, could have a “significant” impact on Trump’s future, according to former federal prosecutor David Weinstein.

“What strikes me about the charge relating to the so-called Espionage Act for the theft and unlawful possession of certain documents is not so much the punishment associated with that charge, but the fact that anyone convicted of that particular crime can no longer hold public office and that certainly is significant,” he said, speaking to CBS.