Konami Digital Entertainment has released the first major update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, the classic video game collection of the Ninja Turtles released for modern consoles and PC. The first patch brings many changes designed to make the gameplay of the 13 classic TMNT titles more engaging. Required improvements to online modes have been included in this patch, including online multiplayer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo). The online for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES) will arrive with the next updates. Additionally, new tips and tricks have been added to the strategy guides to help players gain the competitive edge in Tournament Fighter titles. Finally, added custom button mapping, new filters for all GameBoy games and other improvements.