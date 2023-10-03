It will be built in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city in the east of the country a first entirely underground school. And this is to allow Ukrainian children to continue their studies while the war launched by Russia on 24 February 2022 continues. A war which, so far, has destroyed over 1,300 school buildings according to Unicef ​​data. But not only that: 3,417 educational facilities were damaged by the bombings launched by the Russians and over 360 were completely destroyed, according to the Kiev government.

So far, due to continuous and constant Russian attacks, only a third of school-age children have been able to attend lessons in person. And many of them, Unicef ​​underlined, lost educational continuity and struggled to keep in mind what they had been taught. But now, “a similar shelter will allow thousands of Kharkiv children to continue their education in person and safely even during the missile threat,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram, without giving a timeframe for construction , nor the capacity of the structure. In any case, he promised the mayor, ”funds for education will not be cut by a single hryvnia”, the Ukrainian currency, neither this year nor next. And he proudly claimed: ”Kharkiv is the most intelligence city in Ukraine”.

In fact, while many Ukrainian schools have adopted distance learning in order to reach the greatest number of students safely, Kharkiv created around sixty classrooms in the metro stations before the school year which began on September 1st, creating space for more than a thousand children could study there. “Lessons in the subway. Could one ever imagine Ukrainian children studying in the subway? Yet this is our reality now,” Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

But not only. As Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi explained, 84 percent of Ukraine’s schools are now equipped with operational shelters. There are advantages and they don’t just concern in-person learning. Mariia Doloban, a 32-year-old mother with an eight-year-old son, says that her Oleksii of her ”when she studied online she didn’t always have the possibility of reaching an air raid shelter”. But now she, who has started the school year in a school in Kiev equipped with a real air-raid shelter, ”she will be able to take shelter every time the air-raid alarm siren sounds,” says Doloban.

“In Ukraine, attacks on schools have continued unabated, leaving children deeply distressed and without safe spaces to learn,” reads a report released by Unicef. Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia, added that this condition “has not only forced Ukrainian children to struggle to progress in their education, but they are also struggling to retain what they they learned when their schools were fully functional.”

However, the difficulty in accessing education for Ukrainian children goes beyond the borders of their country and the war on the ground. More than half of those who managed to escape the conflict, explains Unicef, are not enrolled in public schools in the country that welcomed them. And this is due both to education systems that fail to respond to the needs of Ukrainian children and to language barriers that represent a further obstacle to learning.