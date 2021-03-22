The first post in Twitter history, published by founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, sold for nearly $ 3 million. This is stated in the post of the online auction Valuables in Twitter…

“Just setting up my Twttr,” reads a March 21, 2006 post.

The lot in the form of a virtual asset – a non-fungible token (NFT) – was acquired by the CEO of Bridge Oracle, Hakan Estavi. He received a unique digital certificate signed and certified by Dorsey for $ 2,915,835.47.

Estavi lives in Malaysia, his company Bridge Oracle works in the blockchain space. He can resell the post or keep it “in his private collection” as an investment.

On March 16, representatives of Roskomnadzor threatened to block Twitter in Russia in a month. On March 10, Roskomnadzor slowed down Twitter in Russia. The regulator took such measures due to the fact that the moderators of the social network do not fully remove the prohibited content.