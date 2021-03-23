Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey sold an authenticated version of his first tweet for $ 2.9 million on Monday, in a further demonstration of the furore unleashed by “NFTs,” virtual items that collectors scramble for.

The image of the message “Configuring my Twttr account” (“Just setting up my twttr”), which Dorsey published in March 2006 and which was for sale on the Valuables platform since last March 5, was acquired by the businessman Sina Estavi, settled in Malaysia.

The sale was possible thanks to the appearance of a new digital format, the “NFT”, which stands for the term “non-fungible token” in English, which allows any virtual object to be associated – an image, a photo, an animation, a video. or a piece of music– a certificate of authenticity that makes it a unique piece.

Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter. Photo Reuters Archive

This certificate is theoretically inviolable and cannot be duplicated. It was created using the technology called “blockchain”, the same one that cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin use.

In early March, the artist Grimes sold works for 6 million dollars under this concept.

Dorsey sold his tweet on ethereum (also known as ether), a cryptocurrency, for the equivalent of 2.9 million dollars.

Only the author of the tweet can sell it as an “NFT” after verification, according to Valuables, a firm created in December 2020 that has no capital ties to Twitter.

After the sale, the message remains visible to everyone online unless Jack Dorsey or Twitter decides otherwise.

Valuables stays with 5% of the sale proceeds and the rest goes to the seller, a platform spokesperson told AFP.

Like many players in the emerging market of “NFT”, Sina Estavi has been moving in the world of “blockchain” and cryptocurrencies for several years.

He is currently Managing Director of the Malaysia-based blockchain platform Bridge Oracle.

The businessman appears to be looking to expand his collection, offering 1.1 million for a tweet from Tesla boss Elon Musk, who later said he would withdraw his tweet from the sale. On Monday, however, it could still be seen on the Valuables platform.

On March 11 a digital artwork by American artist Beeple, titled “Everydays: the First 5,000 Days”, sold for $ 69.3 million at Christie’s auction.

Indian businessman Vignesh Sundaresan, also heavily involved in the “blockchain” and cryptocurrency universe, later revealed to be the buyer.

15 years ago the first tweet was published

The first tweet ever, from Jack Dorsey. Twitter photo

15 years ago, Twitter published the first tweet in the history of the social network, a message that simply said: “Just configuring my twttr”.

This short text, written on March 21, 2006 by Jack Dorsey, marked the birth of the platform which now has more than 190 million users per day and is used by personalities from the political, economic, journalistic and entertainment industry.

At the beginning of March, the head of the social network, based in San Francisco, had announced the sale of this first tweet, through a link to the “Valuables” site, where interested parties can send their offers, reported the AFP agency.

Buying this message meant acquiring “a digital tweet certificate, unique because has been signed and verified by the creator“explains the auction site, somewhat similar to an autograph.

The buyer received the original tweet metadata, which will include information such as when the tweet was published and its content.

In the Valuables platform, for the sale of tweets, they explain that “having any digital content can be a financial investment”, with “Sentimental value like an autograph on a baseball card”.

