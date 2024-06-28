Home page politics

Who won the first TV debate in the USA? Joe Biden and Donald Trump had a tough battle. But in the end there was a winner – and a clear loser.

Washington – It was 90 minutes that significantly determined the coming US election 2024: In the first TV duel between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, both opponents wanted to prove that they were the more suitable candidates for the office of the future US President. The incumbent President was already under pressure beforehand: well prepared, he wanted to dispel doubts in the debate against Trump. However, it is doubtful whether this was enough to emerge as the winner from the first TV duel in the election campaign for the 2024 US election.

Winners and losers in the TV duel: Biden and Trump engage in tough exchanges ahead of the 2024 US election

The 81-year-old President of the USA does not seem to have used the test of the TV debate between Biden and Trump to his advantage: His performance in the debate was too shaky – and doubts are again being raised as to whether the Democrat would be suitable for another term in the White House. Biden went ahead of his opponent Donald Trump Although he was tough, he still seemed powerless and on the defensive. As usual, the Republican attacked Biden with aggressive rhetoric and repeated old accusations and lies. Meanwhile, “aggressive panic” is spreading in the Biden camp because of the TV debate.

US President Joe Biden (C) and First Lady Jill Biden (r) leave the event after the TV debate with former US President Trump hosted by CNN. © Gerald Herbert/AP

That US President Joe Biden It is no longer uncommon for Biden to stumble over words or confuse facts during public appearances. Biden’s health was repeatedly the cause of verbal attacks from the Trump camp during the current election campaign. However, the 81-year-old appeared to be in poor health during the TV debate. According to US media, he had a cold, but a corona test was negative. This may have been another piece of the puzzle that led to the US President’s weak performance.

Winner in the first TV duel is clear: Biden attacks Trump as a “loser” – that’s not enough

But Biden could have emerged as the winner of the TV debate thanks to his unusually harsh words. During the broadcast, he repeatedly verbally attacked Trump. He called him a “whiner” and a “loser.” The 81-year-old accused the Republican of having the “morals of a street dog.” But all of the attacks had little impact because Biden regularly stumbled. Before the TV debate, Trump even demanded that Biden take a drug test.

On the question of who won the first TV debate between Biden and Trump, CNN conducted a snap poll in the evening (local time). According to this, debate observers in the USA came to the conclusion that 67 percent believed that Donald Trump had won the TV debate. Only 33 percent saw Joe Biden as the stronger candidate. Before the debate, 45 percent still believed that Biden would win.

Outcome of TV duel before US election: Biden and Trump risk a lot

One thing is certain: Joe Biden and Donald Trump had a lot at stake in the first TV debate. In the end, however, the incumbent US president is likely to be the big loser. His performance against Trump was criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike. “That was painful […]. He didn’t do well at all […]”He loves his country. Tonight he was faced with the challenge of restoring the trust of his base – he failed,” commentator Van Jones said of Biden after the TV debate.

“The optics and Biden’s performance are so bad and worrying that I fear all substantive political discussions will be forgotten,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration official, when asked who won the TV debate, according to Newsweek Compared to Biden, however, Trump managed to present himself as a winner.

Impact on US election 2024: Loser in TV duel must now step up

With regard to the speaking time in the first TV debate of the election campaign in the USA, the New York Times: Overall, Donald Trump had almost four and a half minutes more speaking time, but both candidates used a similar percentage of time to attack their opponent’s policies or character. Trump also repeatedly followed up with false statements and misleading accusations against Biden.

Supporters see Trump as the clear winner of the TV debate against Biden. “President Biden’s confused, unfocused performance was catastrophic, a near-total breakdown that has caused prominent Democrats to panic. At the same time, President Trump was clearly dominant,” said Monica Crowley, a Republican commentator, after the TV debate. Other voices see Biden as a loser who even lost the entire US election with his performance. According to his supporters, the only strategy left in the end is to pick up on Trump’s problematic statements in the coming months and use them against the 78-year-old. (fbu/dpa)