In total there are about 3.4 million Turks abroad who are entitled to vote, they can vote until May 9th.

Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has called on voters abroad to vote for a change of government. “You have a responsibility to put the country back in the right direction,” Kilicdaroglu said in a video message posted on Twitter. He is Erdogan’s biggest challenger. It’s a neck-and-neck race in the polls.

Germany has about 1.5 million Turks who are allowed to vote, by far the largest group of voters outside Turkey. There were already long queues at some polling stations on Thursday. Sixteen polling stations have been opened across the country. Based on the past, Erdogan will hope for success in Germany. In 2018, he won two-thirds of the vote. His AKP party received about 56 percent of the vote.

In the Netherlands you can vote from Saturday.

