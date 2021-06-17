The temperature rose to 30.3 degrees at weather station De Bilt around 2 p.m. on Thursday, making the first official tropical day of the year a fact. The temperature can rise to 32 degrees in De Bilt and even 34 degrees in the east of the country, several predict weather platforms Thursday. Severe thunderstorms are expected Thursday night and Friday morning. KNMI issues ‘code yellow’ for the whole of the Netherlands due to the expected severe weather.

The first official tropical day of the year falls about two weeks earlier than average, according to meteorology website Weer.nl. Days are called ‘tropical’ when the temperature in De Bilt rises above 30 degrees. The last tropical day was on September 15 last year. This was the last tropical day since 1901, meaning that period without such high temperatures was relatively short this year.

according to the KNMI there are more and more summer days in the year due to climate change. It is currently above 30 degrees in De Bilt about five days a year. In the 1940s, this average was one tropical day per year. In 2020, De Bilt recorded twelve tropical days. Higher maximum temperatures are also observed.

