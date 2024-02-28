First exit in the new VW Tiguan: The operation has been noticeably improved. And the plug-in hybrid promises almost 100 kilometers of electric power, according to the standard, of course.

Dhe world's best-selling Volkswagen model is, no, not the Golf, but the Tiguan. The Wolfsburg-based company has sold over 7.6 million units of the successful compact SUV since its first appearance in 2007. Now the completely newly developed third generation of the bestseller is in the starting blocks at prices of 36,600 euros.

The new Tiguan based on the platform called MQB Evo is less angular than its predecessor, which suits it well. The front is slightly higher, the radiator grille has moved down between the bumpers, and a glass-covered crossbar connects the flatter LED headlights. The Tiguan is the first MQB model to be optionally equipped with the IQ.Light HD matrix light, which illuminates the surroundings with 19,200 multi-pixel LEDs per headlight.