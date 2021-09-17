The Austrian state says it did not miss a beat in the major corona outbreak in the winter sports resort of Ischgl in March last year.











That said the state lawyer on Friday during the first trial about the debacle before the court in Vienna. According to him, the Austrian authorities acted ‘to the best of their knowledge’ when taking measures and are not liable. For that reason, counsel rejected a settlement proposal from the relatives of Hannes Schopf (72), who died from corona, who was on a skiing holiday in Ischgl and was said to have been infected there. With reference to the epidemic legislation, the state assumes that it has no obligation to protect individuals, but only the general public. The weighing of interests when taking the measures was justified from the perspective of the time, according to the state lawyer.

According to him, there is also no demonstrable connection between Schopf’s death and the corona outbreak in Ischgl. The seventy-year-old – a well-known journalist – went there on March 7, despite Austrian media already reporting on the first cases of infection in the winter sports resort at the end of February. “In addition, the ski resort is well known to attract visitors from all over the world.” His tragic death was “due solely to a global and rampant pandemic” and a “coronavirus infection that cannot be completely prevented,” Austrian media reported. on.

According to the lawyer of the widow and son of Schopf, there is indeed a causal link between his death and the corona outbreak in Ischgl. He pointed to 11,000 infections of holidaymakers and 32 deaths that he says can be traced back to the winter sports resort. “If the court finds dereliction of duty on the part of the authorities, we must prove that Hannes is infected in Ischgl. Then we will hand over a list of 2000 witnesses who became infected in Ischgl and bring in experts in virology and epidemiology,” Alexander Krause told Austrian public broadcaster ORF after the hearing.

He argued in court that national, state and district authorities acted too late and too slowly to prevent measures against the spread of the virus. In an effort to prove this, the lawyer presented a series of questions to the court regarding the authorities’ conduct. He mentions as an example the communication within the Tyrolean state authorities during the press conference on March 5, 2020. In it, it was said that fifteen Icelanders who tested positive when they returned home were not infected in Ischgl but on the plane. The authorities already knew that this was not true, the independent Tyrolean Ischgl Commission later concluded after an investigation. It referred to ‘serious errors of judgment’ by the authorities.

Schopf’s son Ulrich reacted uncomprehendingly and disappointed to the attitude of the Austrian state. “It’s about justice for us,” he told Der Standard newspaper. He and his mother demand a ton of compensation for pain, suffering and mourning, as well as compensation for funeral expenses. “If we receive compensation, we will of course donate it,” he said, referring to charities. His mother was not present at the hearing, which was attended by some sixty domestic and foreign journalists.

The court makes a decision in writing. That can take several weeks. At the end of September, she will deal with the compensation claim from relatives of a German Ischgl-goer who also died of Covid-19. This is followed by a claim from a compatriot who can no longer work after his holiday in the ski resort because of long Covid.

