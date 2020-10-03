Big party in the Wanda Metropolitano. If Atlético moves to the tune set by João Félix, Villarreal does so with Parejo as conductor. If Simeone has Costa and Suárez as forwards, Emery shows his chest with Alcácer and Gerard Moreno. And if Cholo has a bench with Llorente, Vitolo, Lemar, Correa and Carrasco (depending on who starts), the visiting manager can call on Bacca, Kubo and Chukwueze if he needs to give the game another air. Players who should be synonymous with spectacle, goals and good play. Although it doesn’t always happen (follow the meeting live on As.com).

Atlético swept Granada and then failed to score a goal against Huesca. He had a bad first half and a better second. Could win but he returned to fight with the goal when he promised them very happy. Suárez had a very clear one and he missed it. Simeone’s team has João Félix in a state of grace. The Portuguese has realized that he has to lead the Atlético game and is being the best. Great news for the rojiblancos. The refusal says that those of Cholo again let slip a time in which Huesca was even above.

The Villarreal, for its part, gained financial muscle in this market and strengthened its staff significantly. But we will see if he takes that step ahead of the one he aspires to at the start of each championship. It has everything to be close, very close to the chosen group. To get started, he got a good shake on his first outing. The Barça passed him by.

That is the goal of Atlético, to be intense from the first minute. The Metropolitan Wanda imposes its law, with or without the public. And the team feels strong in their stadium. Atlético did not reach last season with winning at home and drawing away. That was the keynote, peppered with some sporadic defeat. Now it has started the same. El Cholo made rotations at El Alcoraz and Suárez started for the first time. It could continue from the beginning or give way to Costa. By the way, the market closes and we will see if the Spanish-Brazilian continues or can play his last game with the rojiblanca.

Villarreal changed their system against Alavés (to 4-1-4-1) and from there they promoted their triumph. It is to be imagined that against Atlético he enhances his midfield. Alcácer and Gerard impose with their six goals in four games and equal the Rossi-Nilmar pair of the 2010-11. Today they have a difficult test. The first big game arrives at the Metropolitano.