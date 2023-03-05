After more than a decade of discussions, United Nations countries reached an agreement to protect international waters, reverse the loss of marine biodiversity and ensure sustainable development. Although the details of the legally binding text are not known, it will be adopted once it passes legal reviews and is translated into the six UN languages.

It is a day described as “historic” by environmental activists, which ends 15 years of discussions and sets the course towards the goal of safeguarding at least 30% of the oceans by the year 2030.

HISTORIC BLUE DEAL !⁰⁰The #BBNJ Treaty on the High Seas is done! ⁰⁰After many years of intense work under EU leadership, countries agree on ambitious actions for #OurOcean. This is major for the implementation of the #COP15 30% ocean protection goal.

⁰Proud we made it! pic.twitter.com/j4P5bjID0G — Virginijus Sinkevičius (@VSinkevicius) March 5, 2023



“The ship has reached shore,” celebrated an exhausted Rena Lee, the conference chairwoman, as she announced the agreement for the protection of international waters at the UN headquarters in New York. A consensus that came after a last round of marathon negotiations, which began on February 20 and extended beyond the scheduled closure on Friday, with up to 35 hours of continuous talks.

The pact lays the foundations for the establishment of protection areas in the high seas, an area that includes those sectors of the oceans beyond the exclusive economic zones of the countries (located in the space of up to 200 nautical miles or 370 kilometers from the coasts). .

These waters that do not fall under the jurisdiction of any nation represent 64% of the world’s oceans and almost half of the land surface.

“The ship has reached the shore”—conference chair Rena Lee UN members secure historic ocean protection treaty after more than 15 years of talks pic.twitter.com/dfdr6ORGff — Baba Umar (@BabaUmarr) March 5, 2023



Despite their vital importance -since oceanic ecosystems create half of the oxygen that humans breathe and absorb a large part of carbon dioxide-, these areas have been managed under international agreements and organizations without clear jurisdiction, with little coordination and regulations inadequate.

Hence, experts warn about pollution, acidification and overfishing as the main threats to high seas ecosystems.

Specifically, according to the latest report from the Protected Planet initiative in 2020, only 1.2% of the high seas is under protection. And for the environmental NGO Greenpeace, 11 million square kilometers of ocean should be protected each year until 2030 to reach the 30% safeguard goal, set in Montreal last December.

The final text, pending legal revisions and translations

The agreement will be finalized once it has passed legal reviews and is translated into the six official UN languages. Although it may undergo some alteration, it is no longer subject to substantial modifications. “There will be no reopening or substantive discussions,” Rena Lee said.

Some members, including Russia, did not rule out requesting adjustments to some points, alleging the harsh conditions of the final hours of negotiation and the departure of some of their experts before the document was defined.

The announcement of the pact was greeted with loud and prolonged applause from the delegates in New York and was greeted with joy by environmental activists.

The treaty allows governments to create sanctuaries in all the world’s oceans, which will make it possible to protect 30% of the oceans by 2030, the minimum necessary, according to scientists, for the oceans and marine life to recover 🐟 More info ⬇️ https://t.co/zC7yT0muta — Greenpeace Spain (@greenpeace_esp) March 5, 2023



“This is a historic day for conservation and a sign that in a divided world, protecting nature and people can trump geopolitics,” said Laura Meller, from the environmental organization Greenpeace, while calling for the treaty to be ratified “as quickly as possible” by the countries.

In the same line, Liz Karan, director of the campaign for the oceans of the Pew Charitable Trusts, expressed herself, who demanded that “Governments and civil society” ensure a rapid entry into force and the effective implementation of the pact “to safeguard the biodiversity in the high seas.

The distribution of the benefits, key point of the negotiations

At the forefront of the difficulties in reaching an agreement was the sharing of benefits from the sea, which once again highlighted the debate on how to achieve equity between the poorest global South and the richest North.

Developing countries, with fewer resources to pay for research, have claimed not to be excluded from the potential gains that could result from the discovery and commercialization of hitherto unknown marine substances.

In particular, the discussion focused on marine genetic resources, species that may provide patentable genes in the future, for example for use in medicine or biotechnology.

In a move seen as an attempt to build confidence, the European Union in New York pledged a contribution of 40 million euros to the Global Ocean Program and urged other members of the High Ambition Coalition – made up of 52 countries around the world to cooperate in the matter – to also allocate funds.

In Panama, the eighth ‘Our Ocean’ conference was held with members of governments, businessmen and personalities from civil society as protagonists. Photo taken in Panama City, Panama, on March 2, 2023. © Maria Clara Calle / France 24

Previously, at the Our Ocean conference held in Panama until Friday, the European block had announced an allocation of 860 million dollars for research, monitoring and conservation of the oceans in 2023.

The Panamanian Foreign Minister, Janaina Tewaney, also pointed out that the participating countries promised a total of 19 billion dollars, the product of “341 new agreements.”

“Now we can finally move from words to real change at sea,” Greenpeace’s Meller wished. A real urgent and necessary change for the preservation of the planet.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP