“The fact that it is unique that I am the first transgender Member of Parliament mainly tells the story that transgender people in our society are structurally against the wind. They have trouble getting a job. They have a lot to do with discrimination, with stigmatization, with violence. The numbers are really shocking. We are talking about a seven times greater chance of violence in public places than the average person is at risk. Transgender people have it tough. The fact that one of them is then elected to the House means that others can draw hope from this. Don’t give up, stay true to who you are, speak up. Because that’s what I did and now I’m here.”