Tokyo Japan / 06.25.2021 09:01:27

A former fencing fighter became the first transgender to be appointed to the board of directors of the Japanese Olympic Committee, a few weeks before the start of the Tokyo Games (July 23 – August 8).

“There is a huge change compared to 10 years ago,” Fumino Sugiyama told AFP, after becoming the first openly transgender person to join the organization’s leadership.

Sugiyama, who is now 36 years old, She was a member of the Japanese women’s fencing team until her retirement at the age of 25., and openly presents himself as transgender.

“What has changed the most is the recognition,” says Sugiyama. “Many people had never heard the expression + LGBTQ + until a few years ago, but normal language has entered since now,” he adds.

His nomination comes less than a week after Japanese soccer player Kumi Yokohama announced that he is a transgender man. These announcements come after the scandal caused by the sexist words of Yoshiro Mori, former president of Tokyo 2020, who had declared that women talk too much in meetings, before resigning on February 12.

His resignation allowed progress towards gender equality within the Japanese Olympic bodies, since Yoshiro Mori was replaced by the former Olympic speed skating medalist, Seiko Hashimoto.

Japanese media revealed that the national Olympic committee had appointed 30 new members, raising the percentage of women in the body from 25 percent to 40 percent.

