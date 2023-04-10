Mattéo and Victoire have shared with the world the news of the birth of their little Avah, a baby who was born at the Center Hospitalier Jacques Coeur de Bourges, in France.

His story is that of two young transgender people who achieved the dream of becoming parents.but who have had to face the obstacles of French legislation to register their daughter.

Matteo, a trans man, was registered as the mother and Victoire, a trans woman, as the father.

Matteo, the father, stopped his hormonal treatment to get pregnant. Victory is the mother. Photo: TikTok screenshot @mattduval1

In an interview that the father gave to the Argentine media TN, he narrated that despite the fact that both made legal gender identity changes, in the birth certificate and the family booklet Mattéo appears as the mother and Victoire, as the father.

And he affirmed that they are willing to do anything to obtain a rectification of the documents and set a legal precedent.

Not in vain have they undertaken their struggles to be recognized as they perceive themselves.

It may interest you: (Court extends maternity and paternity leave to adoptive gay couples)

However, they already assumed that they would have these problems with the Civil Registry and went ahead to hire a lawyer. With their intervention they have managed to add a rectification text that stipulates that Matteo is the father and Victoire the mother, which would modify the birth certificate, but not the family book.

His case has put under the magnifying glass the gaps in French legislation, since they contemplate that there are transgender men who can get pregnant, but the law was not changed so that they can recognize the baby.

To this is added that there is no clarity about the licenses for pregnant transgender people, but in their case they managed to obtain 25 days for the father, instead of the 10 weeks that women have after giving birth.

“We are willing to fight the state and go to court if necessary, to get to the bottom of the matter for ourselves and to turn things around for future trans mapadres,” Victoire told TN.

Through their social networks, the couple does ‘trans’ activism and has shared their entire process, in which they highlighted the work of the Jacques Coeur Hospital Center.

“The professionals really took an interest in us to understand our difficulties and they were always very loving. They took very good care of us, we didn’t think they would support us so much,” they mentioned.

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news

– The risks and setbacks of the anti-LGBTIQ law passed by the Ugandan Parliament

– Trans Law: the implications of the new legislation approved by Spain

– In 2022, every two and a half days an LGBTIQ+ person was murdered