The weekend took place the event known as Tudum in Brazilwhich is 100% dedicated to presenting much of the content that is coming to Netflix in the coming months. Among what was most expected was the second season of The Squid GameWell, last year it was confirmed and from that moment everything was silent for a while.

However, during the aforementioned expo, a kind of teaser was released that confirms to the cast that it will work during this second wave of chapters, with familiar faces and some new ones that surprise the public. At the same time, it is established that there will be new games for which the generation of users will have to survive.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the first season:

The plot revolves around 456 people who, desperate for their economic situation, compete in a mysterious survival game that consists of multiple children’s games. Whoever manages to emerge victorious will win a great prize and the losers will simply lose their lives in the attempt.

For now, there is no release date for this second season.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is possible that this franchise could break it again if things are done correctly. However, everything can end in more of the same and perhaps that is not the best idea.