For a few months the countdown was already running for Ash Ketchum, main character of the anime Pokemon who has finally finished his cycle after having been present in said series for years. And now that the chapters of his farewell are coming to an end, little by little information about the new stellar characters arrives.

The present day pokemon company decided to release a small preview of what we are going to see in the new series, making it known that the new characters are called liko and Rodnext to their main creatures of the region pales. For his part, it seems that a guy named friede with his partner the captain Pikachu.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning, that the broadcasts of the new anime will reach Japan starting next April 14th, with a special of a full hour, this to give space to the presentations and background of the story. However, in our region it may take longer than expected, because for now the final tournament of Pokemon Trips It doesn’t have dubbing yet.

Via: Pokemon

Editor’s note: It is clear that many fans are going to feel nostalgic for Ash’s departure, but this is the necessary step that the franchise needed to take to evolve in animation. We’ll see in a few weeks if removing this protagonist will be worth it.