As you probably already know, it was confirmed some time ago that Saint Seiya will have a new live action movie, with some of the Hollywood talent both behind and in front of the camera. Although this worried a couple of fans, the first official look at this tape was recently released, which plans to calm any doubts that the public has.

Although the first look does not reveal many details about the story that will be adapted in Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiacit does give us a good idea of ​​the type of production that will be offered to us, and the objective to be achieved on this occasion. Still, this development looks promising.

Although the details about the story are unknown, Kiel Murray, responsible for carsJosh Campbell, who you will recognize from his work 10 Cloverfield Lane, and Matt Stuecken are working on the script, with Tomasz Baginski directing. For his part, The cast includes Sean Bean as Alman Kido, Famke Janssen, who starred in X-Men, Mackenyu as Seiya, Mark Dacascos as Mylock, Nick Stahl as Cassius, and Diego Tinoco as a mysterious assassin.

We remind you that Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac It will hit theaters sometime in 2023. On a related note, this is what Android 18 would look like as a Knight of the Zodiac. Similarly, they reimagined Trunks as a character from this anime.

Editor’s Note:

In fact, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac It doesn’t look too bad at first glance. Sure, this is just a small teaser, and we still have to see the final product. However, if the film manages to be a good adaptation, it seems that the public’s fear of repeating Dragon Ball Evolution could be in the past.

