The second season of Luis Miguel, the series was announced for this 2021, and last Monday, March 22, Netflix launched the first trailer with everything new that will arrive on April 18.

For this second part, the drama and problems surrounding the life of Luis Miguel they will be the order of the day again.

New secrets, betrayals and the possibility of losing his artistic career are the plots that will be addressed in the second part of the biographical series of the ‘Sol de México’.

Luis Miguel, series 2: everything that the first trailer of the second season left

According to the trailer, one of the first details of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series it will be the success that the singer continues to reap. His presentations and concerts will increase his fame and fortune.

Likewise, one of the most important events in the life of the ‘Sol de México’ will be shown: his duet with Frank Sinatra. Another passage will be his presentation at Madison Square Garden and his arrival at the Grammys for his album ‘Aries’.

The second season of Luis Miguel, series 2 will bring new surprises. Photo: composition / Netflix

However, not everything will be rosy for the popular ‘Micky’. The protagonist will discover secrets that were hidden from him for a long time. The appearance of a character, after 11 years, will turn his life upside down.

Another of the stories that will gain more strength in this second season It will be about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, the mother of Luis Miguel. However, the biggest problem that the ‘Sol de México’ will have to deal with will be a disease that will put his musical career on the brink.

On April 18, season 2 of Luis Miguel arrives. Photo: composition / Netflix

The second season of Luis Miguel, the series will be set between 1992 and 2005.

Luis Miguel, series 2: trailer of the second season

Luis Miguel, series 2: when does it premiere and where to see the second season?

The second season of Luis Miguel, the series It will be released on April 18, 2021. You can see the new episodes about the life of the ‘Sol de México’ on the Netflix streaming platform.