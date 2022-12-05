While we wait for the fourth season of The Boys is available, Amazon doesn’t want you to stray too far from this world of heroes. It is so that at some point in 2023 it will be available Gen-V, the spin-off of The Boys focused on teenagers with superpowers, which has released its first trailer.

Although Gen-V is expected to have a couple of connections with The Boys, the story that will be presented to us here will be original, with characters never seen before, and a completely unique conflict. Nevertheless, the violence that characterizes this franchise so much will still be present. This is his description:

“Set at America’s only university exclusively for young superheroes (directed by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal and competitive ‘Supes’ as they test their physical, sexual and moral limits, vying for the highest ranking. high school.”

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about it, and outside of a 2023 release window, it is currently unknown when it will be available Gen-V on Prime Video. On related issues, more actors join the new season of The Boys. Similarly, the creator of The Boys lash out at the trolls.

Editor’s Note:

Gen-V looks amazing. Not only is it an extremely violent series, but it will also be responsible for exploring new issues related to youth in a world like The Boys. I can’t wait to see the final work next year.

Via: Amazon