It seems like a joke, but little by little the people who have started their projects in Youtube they are becoming the artists of tomorrow, and that just happens with the owners of the channel known as rackaracka. Who are in the production of their first feature film called talk to me which even already has its own official reveal trailer.

Here you can see it:

The synopsis of the game is as follows:

Lonely teen Mia gets hooked on the thrill of conjuring spirits through a ceramic hand, but when confronted with a soul claiming to be her dead mother, she unleashes a plague of supernatural forces and is torn between who she can trust: in the living or in the dead.

For now, it is confirmed that the film opens next 28 of July in theaters in the United States. It is not yet confirmed for other countries, but it is very certain that its distribution is imminent.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It is clear that this new film will be interesting, and this proves that you can find talent wherever you want. Surely some film experts are going to criticize, but the best thing is that they see the tape first.