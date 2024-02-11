In 1996 he came to the cinema Twister, a classic natural disaster film that is recognized to this day as one of the best installments in this subgenre. Now, almost 30 years later, we will see the premiere of Twistersa film that is described as a new chapter in the Twister universe, which will hit theaters this year.

Twisters is a sequel to Twister, but it focuses on a new story with characters never seen before. However, the concept is very similar. That is, we see a series of characters who face the dangers posed by tornadoes. This is the description of the tape:

Edgar-Jones plays Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years, who now studies storm patterns safely in New York City. Her friend Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) brings her back to the open plains to test an innovative new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social media superstar who enjoys posting her storm-chasing adventures with her team, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before will be unleashed. “Kate, Tyler and their crews find themselves in the path of multiple storms converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.”

Twisters will hit theaters on July 19, 2024, and considering that we are talking about a sequel, it is likely that we will see a couple of references to the film starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton.

What a strange decision to make a sequel to Twister. While it is an iconic film of the natural disaster genre, it would not have been my choice. However, considering that the concept lends itself to more films, this is something that makes a lot of sense.

