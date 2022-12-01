After a couple of years without a new movie from transformers, in 2023 we will finally see the return of these characters to the big screen, and they will do so in the company of some robots that fans have waited for years. Thus, today the first trailer of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The most striking of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts It is not only to see characters like Optimus Prime with a design similar to that of the classic cartoons, but also the autobots and decepticons that we saw for the first time in Beast Warsthe acclaimed spin-off focused on robotic animals, they will finally make their film debut. This is the description of the tape:

“Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a globe-trotting adventure of the 1990s and introduce the Maximals. , Predacons and Terrorcons in the ongoing battle on land between autobots and decepticons.

Without a doubt, a great first look at a film that fans of the series have been waiting for years. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts It will hit theaters on June 9, 2023. On related topics, the ’80s Transformers cartoon is coming to YouTube. Similarly, Steven Spielberg asked Michael Bay to leave these movies.

Editor’s Note:

I was never that big of a Transformers fan, but I have fond memories of Beast Wars. In this way, this film is one of the few projects in this series that excite me. I just hope that the work we saw with Michael Bay is not repeated this time around.

Via: Paramount