It seems that the franchise of the Ninja Turtles has returned to a time of glory, since a collection of its best games was released not long ago as well as an entirely new one called Shredder’s Revenge. However, things do not end there, since there are animation projects on the horizon such as TMNT: Mutant Mayhem.

This film has a different type of animation compared to other projects in the saga, having a certain similarity with what was implemented a few years ago in the film Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. Only now we will see the turtles in a younger and learning stage, in which they must use their skills to do the right thing.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem:

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being protected from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and gain acceptance as normal teenagers through heroics. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon go berserk when an army of mutants is unleashed on them.

Remember that the film opens in theaters next August.

via: paramount

Editor’s note: Turtle fever is back, so I’m totally ready to head to that movie theater to check it out. It’s definitely a good time to be a fan of the franchise now owned by Nickelodeon.