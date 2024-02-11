This day of super bowl 2024 A couple of surprises have been released that have caught the attention of the audience, such as the halftime concert and also some highly anticipated movie trailers, including the one for Deadpool 3 and the new installment of Planet of the Apes. For its part, a film that was among a niche audience was that of Wickedwhich tells us alternate stories of the land of Oz, before the events that we know such as the arrival of the girl Dorothy and her friends in search of the wizard.

Here you can see the video:

This is the description of the movie:

Wicked, the untold story of the Witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who still has not discovered it. true power, and multi-platinum artist and Grammy-winning global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded with privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unwavering desire for popularity sees her seduced by her power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences for her future. Her extraordinary adventures in Oz will finally see them fulfill her destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as the majestic headmistress of Shiz University, Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Travel Companions) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, a selfless Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favorite sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The film does not have a theatrical release date. They only mention that it will arrive during the Thanksgiving season, that is, in November 2024.

Editor's note: You just have to keep in mind that this is going to be a musical, so you have to go to the movie theater taking into account that there will be many songs involved.