Although many think otherwise, the franchise The Walking Dead has not died even though the main television series already had its conclusion some time ago. And to keep the flame burning they decided to create The Ones Who Livewhich gives the spotlight to more characters within this post-apocalyptic world where surviving the zombies is the highest priority.

To celebrate that the first season of the show is almost released, the first trailer has been released in which we see scenes such as combating hordes of enemies and chases that are already very characteristic of the franchise in question. Added to that is that the affection between two of them gives us the pinnacle for a possible love story. Of course, the special effects that look better and better are not left behind.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the series:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters transformed by a changed world. Separated by distance. For an unstoppable power. For the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… and ultimately, a war against the living. Will they be able to find each other and discover who they were in a place and situation like they have never known before? They are enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they alive or will they discover that they too are the Walking Dead? The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is executive produced by showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath.

Remember that this series premieres on February 25 on the TV network called AMC. Streaming platforms are not yet confirmed, but it is possible that it will be Star Plus.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: It is very important to know that those who have just joined the franchise will not run into a wall, since they can watch the series without any problem. Of course, it would perhaps be worth having a slight context of what is happening in this world full of walking corpses.