It was recently revealed to us that PlayStation continues with its efforts to take its game franchises to a new level, and they will do so with a television series based on Twisted Metalwhich will be exclusive of Peacock. Although we had the first poster of it, there wasn’t much else, and now it’s time to get into the program with its first trailer.

Through social networks, the PlayStation has released this video where the protagonist can be seen who is incarnated neither more nor less than by Anthony Mackieactor who has become the new Captain America of the universe of Marvel. The teaser isn’t long, but you can see that it will take on the game’s somewhat action-comedy style.

See it here:

Your driver has arrived with your order 🚘💥🤡#TwistedMetal is streaming in the US July 27, only on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/wVQ9oKs6PU —PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 28, 2023

The driver arrived with your order. #TwistedMetal airs in the US on July 27, only on @Peacock.

It is worth mentioning that at the same time it has been confirmed that the show will broadcast its first episode from July 27th on the platform that for now is exclusive to the United States. However, as sony He has good deals at the moment with HBOit is possible that they will confirm it for Latam later, although now it will bear the name of Max.

With this series we do not end things on the part of PlayStationsince in August the tape of Great Tourism.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: Much of the content that comes to Peacock is transferred to Hbo Max here in Mexico, so it is obvious that they are going to transfer it there. It will be a matter of time before they give us the official announcement.