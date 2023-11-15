This week the GeekedWeek in its edition 2023which presented trailers for new series that will come to the Netflix platform, and within the framework we have seen for the first time what the series is going to look like. Avatarthat of ultramanand even a teaser with lyrics from the anime of Terminator. Despite this, we cannot leave aside already established and beloved programs within this streaming page, one of them is clearly sonic prime.

This animation of the beloved mascot of SEGA It gained popularity when it premiered a little over a year ago, with a first season that left fans wondering how it would continue, a trend that was repeated once they reached the end of the next wave of episodes. And as was evident, the third part had to be confirmed, which was finally shown to us a short time ago, confirming the year in which we will see more of the story.

Will be on 2024 when Sonic and Shadow They will unite to defeat a common enemy and thus save the different dimensions that the paradox prism has broken.

Here you can see the video:

Here is the synopsis of this new Sonic adventure:

The team you were waiting for has arrived! Sonic and Shadow join forces in an incredible battle. New episodes of “Sonic Prime” will be available soon, only on Netflix.

From the 2020, SEGA has not rested with the launch of products Sonicstarting with the film in live action format that already has a sequel and until its third part prepared for the 2024. Added to that are the games that have come out of the character, among them Frontiers, Superstars and Origins. So hedgehog fans won’t be short of content until Prime arrive with more episodes from Netflix.

Remember that the first seasons are now available.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: This series is much more entertaining than Sonic Boom, since the jokes are a little more controlled. So, I’m excited to take a look at the next part of the episodes, although I hope the story is finally concluded.