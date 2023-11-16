Ted It is one of the most successful adult films of recent years. With two films available, one might think that a third film adventure would be on the way. However, this is not the case, since a streaming series is already in development, and today its first video trailer has been released.

Through its social networks, Peacock, NBC’s platform, has released the first teaser trailer for the Ted series, where we can see the famous stuffed animal confirmed the existence of his showthis while making a couple of jokes.

The series of Ted is a prequel about the walking, talking bear and takes place in 1993. Mark Wahlberg will not return, but his character will, this time as a 16-year-old boy facing the difficulties of teenage life. It is expected that This show arrives on Peacock next January 11, 2024. This is the official description of the series:

“In this series of comedic events leading up to the Ted movies, it’s 1993 and Ted Bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He now lives in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and his cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). . Ted may be a terrible influence on John, but at the end of the day, he is a loyal friend who is always willing to take risks for friendship.”

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy and the Ted movies, not only is he back as a writer, but it will continue to be the voice of the stuffed animal. In addition to MacFarlane, the series will feature the talents of Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes and Giorgia Whigham. For their part, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, showrunner and producers of the series, issued the following message:

“Each generation develops its own unique artistic style, its own way of seeing the world. In the 1920s, it was the subversive musical phrasings of jazz. In the 1950s, it was the bold brushstroke of the abstract expressionist. The unique art of our generation is the streaming of content based on previously successful intellectual property. In that proud tradition, we humbly introduce you to Ted. Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the ’90s, but is based on the eternal truth that him being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a magical teddy bear with a bad mouth and a propensity for drug use. The three of us were teenagers in the ’90s and grew up in and around Boston, where the show is set, so a lot of these stories are personal to us. We were able to subject the characters to some of the same indignities and milestones that we experienced back then. Plus, we make things up (there are a lot of pages to fill and real life is mostly boring).”

For those who don’t remember, the first movie Ted It was released in 2011, and was a substantial box office success. MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg returned for a sequel in 2015. We remind you that the series of Ted will premiere on January 11, 2024 on Peacock. On related topics, Iron Man returns to the MCU. Similarly, Frozen 4 is a reality.

Editor’s Note:

MacFarlane’s humor is better suited to a television series than a movie, so this show could very well be a success capable of equaling the best moments of Family Guysomething that fans of this writer have been waiting for years.

Via: Peacock