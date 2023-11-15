With the second season of LOKI In the past, MCU fans who have Disney+ won’t have to wait long to see the next big series in this universe on the small screen. Just as many expected, Today the first trailer for the second season of What If?…

What If?…, For those who don’t remember, it’s an animated anthology that explores the MCU multiverse. Here we are introduced to characters we already know, in completely different contexts and with unique stories that would be impossible to see on the big screen. Thus, The second season of this series shows us much more of this concept.

As you could see, the second season of What If?… substantially expands the concept of the multiverse. Among the episodes we can expect is the alliance of Tony and Gamora and Sakar, something that was originally going to be in the first season. Likewise, we see a continuation of Captain Carter, Odin vs. Wenwu, the villain of Shang-Chi, the return of Doctor Strange Suprime, and more.

The second season of What If?… will arrive on Disney+ next December 22, and the interesting thing this time is that we will see a new episode per day. That’s right, we won’t have to wait a full week. This means that in just nine days, that is, on December 30, this season will come to an end, since we will only see nine episodes.

The concept of the multiverse has been heavily explored since the beginning of the fourth phase of the MCU, with films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, presented some important concept or character for this story. For their part, series like LOKI have also done a great job of representing this concept.

However, not everything has gone well for the MCU in recent years. Thanks to quite complicated productions, the visual effects in multiple films and series have left much to be desired. With this, the stories we have been shown have been mixed. Some, like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have been very well received, but others, such as The Marvelshave left fans disappointed.

One of the main problems facing the MCU right now is clear direction. Although the Multiverse and the danger that Kang represents is a very important factor, some productions leave this aside to show us totally different stories. Series like Hawkeye and Secret Invasion They have had a more street approach. For its part, The Marvels, Ms. Marvel and part of Multiverse of Madness have focused on introducing the X-Men Mutants.

Along with this, personal problems and allegations against Jonathan Majors have caused multiple Marvel producers to choose to leave this character aside. However, upon taking care of Kang, one of the greatest characters for this multiverse storyit is very difficult to find an effective way to replace him with Doctor Doom, as rumors have pointed out

No matter what the direction of the MCU is, There is no doubt that there is still interest in these stories, even if the number of excited people has decreased in recent years. On related topics, the first trailer for Madame Web. Likewise, the original Avengers could return to the MCU.

Editor’s Note:

The second season of What If?… looks very interesting. Although the initial concept is no longer something new, this allows the series to go crazy with its story, and instead of just presenting moments that we already know, with a couple of different elements, here we would see something completely crazy and new.

Via: Marvel Entertainment