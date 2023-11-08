Mean Girlseither Mean Girls as it is known in our region, is one of the most iconic teen movies of our generation. However, it is time for another group of young people to have the opportunity to meet Regina George and her company, so a remake of this film is already in production, and Today the first trailer of this film was shared.

A few moments ago, Paramount shared the first official trailer for Mean Girls, movie that It will be released on January 11, 2024 in all possible theaters, something that has surprised more than one, since this film was originally planned to be exclusive to Paramount+.

As you can see, outside of Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who return as teacher Norbury and Principal Duvall respectively, the cast is completely new. Reneé Rapp will take on the role of Regina George, while Angourie Rice will play Cady.. Likewise, the film stars Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damien, Bebe Wood and Avantika Vandanap as Gretchen and Karen, as well as Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, Jenna Fischer as Cady’s mom, Busy Philipps as Regina’s mom.

Regarding the story, we can expect something very similar to the original film, but now with a greater focus on social networks, since the remake takes place in contemporary times. We remind you that this version of Mean Girls will hit theaters on January 11, 2024. On related topics, a The Legend of Zelda movie is already in development. Likewise, a PlayStation franchise would soon hit theaters.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that Tina Fey, writer of the book that inspired Mean Girlsis still involved in this project, I hope that this remake is more than just re-watching scenes that we already know, only with new actors.

Via: paramount