Although The Batman 2 has been delayed until 2026, fans of Matt Reeves will have the opportunity to continue exploring the universe he originally presented to us in 2022 through a series focused on The Penguin. Thus, Today the first trailer for this production was revealed.

Penguin It is described as the next chapter in The Batman universe., which, as its name indicates, will focus on the criminal rise of Oswald Cobblepot, better known as The Penguin, who is played by Colin Farrell. The events take place after the 2022 film, where we see this character become the villain we all know. This is what Reeves commented on the matter:

“Colin exploded on screen as The Penguin in 'The Batman,' and having the opportunity to fully explore that character's inner life on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are very excited. Working with Lauren to continue the story of Oz as she violently takes power in Gotham.”

At the moment there is no specific release date, but it is expected that the series Penguin will be available at Max sometime in the fall season this year. Along with this, the possibility of seeing Robert Pattinson once again as Batman in this production is not ruled out, although this is not a guarantee.

Remember, Penguin coming to Max in fall 2024.

The Batman is a great movie, and I can't wait to see how Matt Reeves expands this universe, not only with the new film, but with the series, which will give us a great look at the way this version works of Gotham City and its villains.

