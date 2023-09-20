As is already known, Netflix has been launching several programs of interest to various audiences, part of this is the world of anime, which has grown exponentially, thus being one of the specific sections of this streaming platform. Among all the shows that have been shown there is one that has caught the attention of the gaming world, and that is based on the franchise of Onimusha.

It was originally announced last year and since then we have had little news, but all those doubts have recently ended with the release of a new trailer and even the confirmation of a premiere for the series. The name will be kept as is the video game, but they will place a central emphasis on the character of Musashi Miyamoto.

You can watch the trailer here:

This is the synopsis that says Netflix:

Capcom’s “Onimusha,” the landmark action-survival video game series set in Japan’s feudal Sengoku period, is being adapted into an anime series that will begin streaming starting Thursday, November 2 only on Netflix. Directed by Takashi Miike, this ambitious series will focus on Miyamoto Musashi, who is modeled after Toshiro Mifune, the icon of Japanese cinema known around the world. This is the beginning of an intense series full of realistic action in which Musashi’s sword cuts down evil as he traverses a land plagued by poverty.

It is worth mentioning that fans of this franchise Capcom It won’t take long to see it, since it premieres next November 2, arriving to further nourish the catalog around video games, and in fact it is a little after the series of Castlevania: Nocturne. Added to that is that just that same month the anime of Scott Pilgrim.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The Onimusha franchise is not one of Capcom’s most remembered, but I have no doubt that it has its niche prepared to watch this series from the first day it is released. I hope the company decides to do something with Mega Man later.