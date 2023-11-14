Last week has been important for the Netflix brand, since interesting programs have been presented during the Geeked Week 2023where a larger advance of the series has been seen Avatar the last Airbender, Ultraman: Rising, among other programs aimed at pop culture fans. Likewise, a teaser has been presented that confirms the development of an anime that is highly anticipated by science fiction enthusiasts.

And yes, although it may seem incredible, the franchise of Terminator is going to have its own Japanese-style production, adapting these films in which we see robots take control of humanity, and only a chosen one can put an end to them to save the world. To celebrate, they have released a first teaser, which really only shows us some text and confirms the year in which these events will take place.

Here you can check it:

Here they give us a small synopsis of the show:

In August 1997, a computer scientist named Malcom Lee works tirelessly from his Tokyo laboratory to launch an artificial intelligence program that he believes will save the world. When the course of the future changes from the past, a ruthless assassin is sent back in time to murder Malcom and his three children in order to ensure his future dominance over humanity. The killer is followed through time by a lone soldier who will do anything to keep Malcom and his family alive in order to prove, once and for all, that there is no such thing as destiny.

For now, it is only confirmed that the anime Terminator will be issued in 2024 only for Netflix. We will have to wait longer for more specific news.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: These types of productions with a new point of view could be worth it, so many of us will be excited to learn more in the future. But speaking of Netflix, what excites me most is watching the Scott Pilgrim series that arrives on Friday.