After a couple of weeks of anticipation, today concrete information has finally been revealed about the new anime of Ranma 1/2. The adaptation of Rumiko Takahashi’s beloved work will premiere early next October, and MAPPA, famous for Jujutsu Kaisen and the last season of Attack on Titanwill be in charge of this project.

Through a new trailer, it has been revealed that the anime of Ranma 1/2 It will premiere on Japanese television on October 5th.. After this, each episode will be available on Netflix week after week in this region. In the case of the West, it has not been confirmed which platform will be in charge of distribution, but it is very likely that Crunchyroll will have the rights.

To the surprise of many fans, Kappei Yamaguchi, Megumi Hayashibara, and Noriko Hidaka will reprise their roles as Ranma Saotome (male), Ranma (female), and Akane Tendō.respectively. Fortunately, they are not the only members of the original cast, as Minami Takayama will return as Nabiki Tendō, Kikuko Inoue will once again play Kasumi Tendō, Koichi Yamadera will once again voice Ryōga Hibiki, and Rei Sakuma will reprise the role of Shampoo.

On behalf of MAPPA, Kōnosuke Uda, who was in charge of the film One Piece: Dead End and the anime of DAYStakes the position of director in this project. Likewise, Kimiko Ueno, who worked on Delicious in Dungeon and Astro Note, is in charge of the script, while Hiromi Taniguchi, recognized for Kurage no Shokudō, is designing the characters.

Just like the new anime Urusei Yatsurathis version of Ranma 1/2 will focus on adapting the original manga as faithfully as possible, which means removing the filler from the classic anime. Remember, Ranma 1/2 It will be released on October 5th. On a related note, this is why the original anime Ranma 1/2 it was cancelled.

Author’s Note:

I’ve been reading the manga of Ranma 1/2 and I can’t wait to watch this new anime. Rumiko Takahashi has a great talent for creating fun scenes that focus on the various interactions between characters. Even though the story is too long, at no point does it feel clumsy or boring.

Via: Anime News Network