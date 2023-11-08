Like the ghosts that haunt New York, the Ghostbusters refuse to die. After the mixed reception of Ghostbusters: Afterlife In 2021, many thought the series would take a long break. However, Today the first trailer for the next adventure in this series, known as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

In its first trailer, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire shows us once again New York, which has been hit by an ice ghost that endangers the lives of all the inhabitants of this city. Fortunately, Both new and old Ghostbusters are doing everything they can to put an end to this fearsome enemy.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit movie theaters on March 29, 2024. Being a direct continuation of Ghostbusters: AfterlifeFinn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd are back, along with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson, although it is unknown if Sigourney Weaver will have a role in this film beyond a cameo.

Editor’s Note:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife It wasn’t a bad movie, but it wasn’t very good either. My expectations for this new installment are zero, so it could well surprise me, although if it’s not good, I’m not going to be disappointed either.

Via: Sony Pictures