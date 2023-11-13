Garfield It is one of the most recognized cats in history. While this character has remained silent in recent times, this will change next year, when the new movie Garfield reach the movie theaters. Thus, Today the first trailer for this film was revealedwhich also shows us how Chris Pratt’s voice is heard in the lead role.

The first trailer for the movie Garfield shows us a small origin story, where the famous cat and its owner meet for the first time. However, it also reveals something little explored in the character’s history, since we see the orange cat’s biological father, who is voiced by Samuel L. Jackson.

Although at the moment there is no specific release date, the film is expected to Garfield arrives exclusively in theaters next year. This is the description of the tape:

“Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, scruffy alley cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson), Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced to leave their perfectly pampered life to join Vic in a “Hilarious high-risk robbery.”

Along with Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson, the film stars actors such as Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. For its part, The film is directed by Mark Dindal, who directed The Emperor’s Follies and Chicken Little for Disney. The screenplay was written by Paul A. Kaplan, David Reynolds and Mark Torgrove.

This is not the first time we have seen Garfield on the big screen, since there were previously two feature films about the cat, both starring Bill Murray, which were released in 2004 and 2006. Likewise, there were countless television films and DVDs over the years.

Garfield has also recently appeared in several video games, including Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The cat is now owned by Nickelodeon, So many more appearances outside the film are expected, of course, as long as the film turns out to be a great success.

For those who don’t know Garfield, the character, and the series, was created by Jim Davis, a famous newspaper cartoonist, and which debuted on June 19, 1978, and the comic strip quickly gained great popularity. The character’s humor, identifiable traits, and memorable catchphrases have contributed to his enduring popularity.

We remind you that the movie of Garfield will hit theaters next year.

Editor’s Note:

Listening to Chris Pratt, who we remember also brought Mario to life this year, as Garfield is something strange. However, he makes it clear that the actor is simply using his normal voice for his animated roles. While this worked with LEGO: The Movie, the same can’t be said with Mario and Garfield, both of which need another inflection in his voice.

Via: Sony Pictures