01/16/2023 9:11 pm
By far one of the most anticipated series to return this year is The Mandalorian, which will see Grogu Y I send have new adventures in a few more months on the official streaming platform called Disney Plus. And to celebrate that we are a very short time away from this premiere, a first preview has been released that goes beyond a simple teaser.
The Mandalorian’s journeys through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to turn the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and create new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
Remember that the series premieres on March 1st in disneyplus.
Editor’s note: It is one of the series that I want to see the most in addition to The Last of Us, which has already started its broadcasts. The question will be if they are going to release the chapters at once or, as with more series, they are going to go weekly.
