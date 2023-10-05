As we have already seen saying for a few months, Pokémon has in mind to launch a live action series, which does not necessarily involve humans coexisting with pocket monsters, but is something that is more attached to real life. At first we didn’t know much about its plot, but today, ahead of its premiere, a trailer has been revealed that makes the context much clearer.

The series will tell us the story of Madoka Akagia girl who moves to Tokyo and who knows the world of Pokemon thanks to his mother giving him one game boy with the Red edition cartridge. This will lead her to learn more about the saga, as it will go through all the generations of this franchise with just over 20 years in circulation.

Here’s the trailer:

Serebii Update: The first trailer for the new live action Pokémon related TV show, PokéTsume, has been released. The first episode will air in Japan on TV Tokyo on October 19thpic.twitter.com/CUeny0yYSKhttps://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 5, 2023

It is worth mentioning that this series will see its premiere in TV Tokyo the next October 19, so viewers in Japan will be attentive to everything that happens with this series focused on the nostalgia of those who grew up with the saga in the country. It is not yet known if it will reach other horizons, but it is expected that it will eventually be released with a translation or at least with subtitles.

While the wait is present, dubbed chapters are still arriving in Latin America in which Ash is saying goodbye to the audience, something that has already happened in Japan for months, with an ending that has left fans with a dry taste in their mouths. A couple of free series have also arrived at Youtubeso there is no shortage of content for those who love this brand.

Editor’s note: The truth is that this series appeals to me more than many others that are available on the market, in fact it is ironic that the new anime has lost its audience after so many years asking for Ash’s resignation.