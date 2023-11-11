After the success of the live action of One Piece, Netflix continues with its plans to expand its catalog of adaptations of popular works from Japan. Thus, Today the first official look at the live action series of Yuyu Hakushowhich looks promising.

Yuyu Hakusho is one of the most popular Shonen Jump anime and manga, and comes from the creator of Hunter x Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi. Now, The first preview of the Netflix adaptation shows us a series of events quite attached to what we have already seen in other media.

Best of all, fans of Yuyu Hakusho You won’t have to wait long to enjoy this adaptation, since The live action series will arrive on Netflix on December 14, 2023. The live action series of Yuyu Hakusho is directed by Sho Tsukikawa with Kazutaka Sakamoto as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer, the main cast includes Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Shuhei Uesuhi as Kazama Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama and Kanata Hongo as Hiei.

This is the official description of this adaptation:

“The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a little boy. As he deals with the fact that he is looking at his corpse, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, tells him the shocking truth: no one expected a criminal like Yusuke to die performing an act of kindness, and no one expected him to die. There was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Yusuke has the chance to be revived, and after passing his test, he becomes an underworld detective. From there, Yusuke becomes embroiled in a mystery that envelops the human, demonic, and spiritual worlds. “Yusuke’s spectacular adventure will now become a live-action series on Netflix.”

For those who do not know the original work, Yuyu Hakusho was created by Yoshihiro Togashi, also famous for works such as Hunter x Hunter and Level E. The story introduces us to Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage criminal who dies unexpectedly while saving a child from a car. After his death, he discovers that his actions were not as expected and is given a second chance at life by becoming a Spiritual Detective, whose task is to protect the living world from supernatural threats.

Manga and anime are recognized for their combination of action, supernatural elements and for being one of the greatest examples of the famous Tournament Arc trope. Yuyu Hakusho features a wide range of characters, each with unique abilities and personalities, and explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and the afterlife.

The manga of Yuyu Hakusho It was published between 1990 and 1994 in Weekly Shonen Jump. Then, an anime adaptation began airing in 1992, ending in 1995. Let’s hope that this new life is received positively and a larger audience has the opportunity to enjoy this work.

The live action series of Yuyu Hakusho It will premiere on Netflix on December 14, 2023. On related topics, we already know when the second season of Arcane. Likewise, this is the first trailer for Ultraman: Rising.

Editor’s Note:

Yuyu Hakusho is a fantastic action shonen, and if you’ve never had the chance to read the manga or watch the anime, you’ll discover that many tropes we see today originated in this work, or were popularized thanks to Togashi’s work.

Via: Netflix