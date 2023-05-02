It is very clear that the division of PlayStation is experimenting new paths, since they plan to launch games that have the service format as well as others such as Fortnite. For their part, they are also entering the cinema and television, as proof we have the series of The Last of Us and also to the next tape of Great Tourism.

Speaking of the latter, little by little it is releasing more information such as its plot, cast, opening day and even footage that is not exactly an advance in form, since in reality we have only seen little of this filming. However, it seems that sony is ready to start with advertising, and for that reason they have released the first trailer in form.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the tape:

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the last wish granted for a teenage Gran Turismo gamer whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become a true professional racing driver.

Remember that this movie opens next August 11.

Via: Youtube

editor’s note: It seems that the fans are very excited, although the detail in terms of popularity of Gran Turismo is that it is much more niche compared to other PlayStation franchises. We’ll see how it goes in August.