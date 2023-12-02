The Boys It has become one of the most popular series in recent years. In this way, it is not a surprise that the fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video production is one of the most anticipated for next year. It is so Today the first trailer of the next step between the conflict between Butcher and Homelander has been released.

Within the framework of the CCXP convention in Brazil, Amazon shared the first look at the fourth season of The Boys, where we not only see the characters we already know, but also new faces. With this, We are presented with a conflict where Homelander’s sympathizers confront Starlight’s group.

The fourth season of The Boys will feature Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who we see interact with Butcher in this trailer. Likewise, apparently, this adaptation is moving further and further away from the original material, something that many have described as something positive, thanks to the fact that it gives a unique identity to this production, and fixes some of the errors in the comic. Garth Ennis.

For those who don’t remember, the third season of The Boys concludes with Victoria Neuman closer than ever to the Oval Office and with a dangerous alliance with Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, who only has a few months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as leader of The Boys. However, considering the final events, the group has to find a way to work together again, and save the world before it’s too late.

Amazon has so much faith in this project that not only the fourth season of The Boys is on the way, but the second season of Gene V, spin-off focused on youth with superpowers, as well as in another spin-off known as The Boys: Mexicowhere Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna will be the producers.

Regarding the new productions of The Boys, this is what Eric Kripke, showrunner, commented: regarding Butcher and Homelander’s participation in Gene V:

“For Butcher, when they were doing the finale, we were pretty far into season four. We knew we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wasn’t aware of it. It got a little complicated. Because how do we show that he knows without it being just a dialogue? The idea came up that it probably shouldn’t even happen in The Boys, it should happen in Gen V. The value of having the [escritores de dos programas] The rooms are coordinating, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, ‘Can we put Butcher at the end, so we can show that he’s really behind the virus?’ It was really cool, because it’s a little preamble to what’s coming next. And Karl and Ant were willing to come on their days off to work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele’s team.”

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no specific release date for the fourth season of The Boysalthough It is expected to be available on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2024. In related topics, you can learn more about The Boys: Mexico here. Likewise, The Boys content is now available on Warzone.

Editor’s Note:

The Boys It is one of the best series you can watch right now on Amazon Prime Video. It’s fun, action-packed, well-acted and, above all, entertaining. It’s more than just a criticism of superheroes. Those who have not had the opportunity to see it, need to do so now.

Via: Prime Video