There are always projects that are promised a long time in advance, the clearest example has been the film Super Mario Bros.which has been talked about for years and has finally taken shape in 2023. The same case goes with the franchise of Five Nights at Freddy’san independent saga of horror games that finally has the first trailer for its film.

Recently the producer of the launch, blumhouse has been in charge of starting to promote this product, this with the revelation of the official posters in Twitter, and of course, the first teaser that gives us a look at what we are going to see. This has caused fans to have doubts about the plot, and if the events of the video game are going to be resumed.

See it here:

As for the premiere of the film, this will be the next October 27th on the streaming service Peacockthis is exclusive for the moment USA. However, since Universal is in charge of distribution, the production is being taken to theaters, so that same day people can go to their favorite theater to see the filming.

The initial plot is very similar to the video game, since a security guard must spend a terrifying night in a fast food establishment. Same as its inhabitants animatronics that come to life at night. And now, the protagonist will have to use his abilities to avoid being surprised by these beings.

Via: gonintendo

editor’s note: It is a film that will surely be successful, since a generation grew up with this video game, either playing it on their tablet or even watching renowned Youtubers making a guide for them.