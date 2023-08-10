As is already known, this year marks an important milestone in the history of anime, since Attack on Titan officially ends its broadcasts, since the first part of this last season arrived months ago and now the remaining chapters are completed. News that will surely fill the fans with emotion but also with melancholy.

To celebrate that this content is about to land on crunchyrolla new video has been released in which we see how they have taken great care so that the animation is first class and fire quite beloved characters such as eren. And now, the battles against the colossal beings look like drawing and layout of the first level.

You have to see it:

This is the synopsis of what comes in this second part:

The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a fiery determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies race to stop his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?

The chapters arrive in the fall of this year.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: When an anime comes to an end it is something that people simply cannot believe, since its longevity is many years. I don’t know what will become of the lives of those who have followed One Piece for decades and that at some point it will have its conclusion.