Yesterday we had the first official look at the film Borderlands and, just as expected, a few moments ago the trailer for the long-awaited adaptation of Gearbox's work was shared. Here we can see a little more of the action, comedy, the relationship between characters, and much more.

The trailer gives us a better look at Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland, played by Kevin Hart, Claptrap, voiced by Jack Black, Tiny Tina, played by Ariana Greenblatt, Tannis, with Jamie Lee Curtis in this role, and Krieg, played by Florian Munteanu. Along with this, also We are introduced to Edgar Ramirez as Deukalian Atlas, the founder and CEO of Atlas Corporation.

As you could see, the movie of Borderlands looks very similar to Guardians of the Galaxy, or at least that's what the trailer is trying to convey to the audience. We have a group of outcasts who are traveling the universe to obtain an object of great power, and everything seems to indicate that the soundtrack will be composed of classic rock from the last century.

However, it is the execution that matters, and if the film Borderlands manages to present something original and a good adaptation, then the comparisons with Guardians of the Galaxy They will disappear in a matter of time. We only have to wait until August 9, 2024 when this film is released to have a clear answer.. On related topics, it is filtered Borderlands 4. Likewise, the writer of the feature film does not want to appear in the credits.

Editor's Note:

The movie of Borderlands It doesn't look bad, but there isn't anything that attracts the public either. Although fans will be happy, everything seems to indicate that this will be a film that follows to the letter what James Gunn did with Guardians of the Galaxy. I hope I'm wrong, and that the final product is something unique.

Via: Borderlands