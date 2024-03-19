The productions of Star Wars for Disney+ have given a lot to talk about in recent years. While some of these have disappointed fans, such as Obi-Wan and The Book of Boba Fettthere are others that have been acclaimed by the public, such as The Mandalorian and Andor. Now many are looking forward to The Acolytewhich takes us to the time of the High Republic, and today the first trailer for this production has been released.

Through their social networks, Disney and Lucasfilms shared the first official trailer for The Acolytewhich shows us completely new characters far from the Skywalker saga. Here we can see how the Jedi investigate several murders, which were orchestrated by a mysterious Sith.

The Acolyte It takes place during the time of the High Republic, 150 years before the events of The Phantom Menacewhere the Jedi are at their maximum power, and the Siths have become extinct, or so it seems. The series is described as a mystery thrillerwhich will give us the opportunity to explore a period that had only been represented in books and comics.

The High Republic era is something Star Wars has focused on more and more in recent years.. Not only books and comics have given us a glimpse into this period, but Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It also had a great focus in this era, and now it is live action's turn to show us the High Republic in its splendor.

The Acolyte will arrive on Disney+ next June 4. The series will have a two-episode premiere, and then we will see a new one every week. On related topics, the production of Rogue Squadron is resumed. Likewise, the launch of Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection it was a disaster.

Editor's Note:

The Acolyte It looks like a pretty interesting series. While it is true that Disney and Lucasfilms have failed in several areas with Star Wars, there are others where they have shined, and everything seems to indicate that this new series could become a success, something I look forward to.

